Charlie Robinson, Who Played Mac on 'Night Court,' Dies at 75

By Ethan Shanfeld
Beaumont Enterprise
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThroughout his 50-year career, Robinson appeared in movies such as “Secret Santa,” “The River,” “Set It Off,” “Antwone Fisher,” “Jackson,” “Even Money” and “Miss Lettie and Me,” and TV series including “Buffalo Bill,” “Home Improvement,” “Mom,” “Hart of Dixie,” “NCIS” and “The Guestbook.”. More from Variety. 'Night Court' Alumni and...

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Anderson
Person
Buffalo Bill
Person
Wendell Pierce
Person
Antwone Fisher
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Friendship#Night Court#Sugar Hill#Variety Night Court#Drells#The Houston Music Theatre#The Image Theatre Award#Christian
