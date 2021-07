After several days of protests erupting in Cuba, reports of Venezuelan officials taking action against oppositional leaders have come to light. Top opposition aide Freddy Guevara is reported to have been arrested, and intruders have attempted to kidnap Juan Guaido as well. In response, both Republicans and Democrats have voiced their support for the Venezuelan people, and Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (D) shared Maduro was “terrified of protests in Cuba and will try anything possible in order to remain in power during this time.