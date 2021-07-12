Cancel
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame linebacker recruiting keeps rolling with commitment from Jaylen Sneed

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFour-star linebacker recruit Jaylen Sneed earned the nickname “Sandman” from his head coach, because he hits opponents so hard that he can put them to sleep. On Monday night, Sneed provided a jolt to Notre Dame’s 2022 recruiting class when he announced his commitment to the Irish over fellow finalist Oregon. His offer list also included the likes of Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Oklahoma and USC.

