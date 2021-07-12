Cancel
Movies

Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars descended on the Croisette for the world premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." Regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody are at the festival with castmates Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Lyna Khoudri— all marking their first film with the director –as well as French stars of the tale, Lea Seydoux, Matthieu Almaric and Cecile de France. "The French Dispatch" is competing for the festival's top prize. (July 12)

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maggie Gyllenhaal
Person
Wes Anderson
Person
Benicio Del Toro
Person
Bill Murray
Person
Lea Seydoux
Person
Lyna Khoudri
Person
Jeffrey Wright
Person
Owen Wilson
Person
Tilda Swinton
Person
Adrien Brody
Person
Timothee Chalamet
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannes#French#Breaking News#Ap Archive
