New York City, NY

'Blackout' Anthology Coming to Netflix From Obamas' Higher Ground and Temple Hill

By Cynthia Littleton
Variety
 15 days ago

Netflix has ordered a six-part anthology “ Blackout ,” to be produced by the Obamas’ Higher Ground banner and Temple Hill.

The project is designed to will tell six different stories of Black teenagers who find love during a power outage in New York City. Each installment will be penned by a different writer. The project is being developed concurrently as a TV and a film project through Higher Ground’s overall deal with Netflix.

“When the lights go out and people reveal hidden truths, love blossoms, friendships transform, and all possibilities take flight,” Netflix said.

On board to write the installments are Dhonielle Clayton (“Tiny Pretty Things”), Tiffany D. Jackson (“Allegedly”), Nic Stone (“Dear Martin”), Angie Thomas (“The Hate U Give”), Ashley Woodfolk (“The Beauty that Remains”) and Nicola Yoon (“Everything, Everything”).

More to come

