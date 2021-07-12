Cancel
Business

CyberEdge Group launches new LeadingEdge Group subsidiary to serve non-cybersecurity vendors

By Industry News
helpnetsecurity.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCyberEdge Group launched a new subsidiary called LeadingEdge Group. Simultaneously, CyberEdge announced that the company has now transformed into a cybersecurity-only marketing firm. Rising IT security industry growth prompts CyberEdge’s repositioning. Dramatic increases in ransomware and other cyberattacks perpetrated by cybercriminals and nation state threat actors have prompted companies and...

#Information Security#Cybersecurity#Cyberedge Group#Leadingedge Group
