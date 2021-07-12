CyberEdge Group launches new LeadingEdge Group subsidiary to serve non-cybersecurity vendors

Zucchetti North America, the North American outpost of the Italian-based Zucchetti Group, has formed, headed by Lodgical Solution (formerly, Baylakes Information Systems) and, soon, Vertical Booking USA. Zucchetti has been one of the most respected IT software and ICT development companies in Europe for many years—in 2020, the turnover was one billion euros (about $1.8 billion) and the company has passed the milestone of 700,000 customers—but this is the company’s first move into the North American market.