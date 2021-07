SLC Management, the $245 billion fixed income and alternatives asset manager, has appointed Anna Murray to the newly created role of managing director, global head of ESG. In her new role, Murray will spearhead ESG strategies for SLC Management that deliver on the firm’s client mandates by building resilience, environmental and social performance, and risk mitigation into the firm’s investment management activities. Murray also will be responsible for aligning the firm’s ESG reporting and sustainability efforts with SLC Management’s parent company, Sun Life.