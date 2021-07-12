Cancel
Bill Murray, Maggie Gyllenhaal shine at Cannes

Daily Gate City
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStars descended on the Croisette for the world premiere of Wes Anderson's "The French Dispatch." Regular Anderson collaborators Bill Murray, Tilda Swinton, Owen Wilson and Adrien Brody are at the festival with castmates Benicio Del Toro, Timothee Chalamet, Jeffrey Wright and Lyna Khoudri— all marking their first film with the director –as well as French stars of the tale, Lea Seydoux, Matthieu Almaric and Cecile de France. "The French Dispatch" is competing for the festival's top prize. (July 12)

