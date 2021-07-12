Cancel
Wheeling, IL

Motorcyclist badly injured in Wheeling crash

By Russell Lissau
Daily Herald
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA motorcyclist was badly injured Monday afternoon when he collided with a minivan in Wheeling. The crash occurred shortly before 1 p.m. on Milwaukee Avenue at Manchester Drive. The motorcyclist, identified as a 30-year-old man from Willowbrook driving a 2007 Harley-Davidson, was headed south on Milwaukee and the Chrysler Town and Country minivan was going east on Manchester, police said. The minivan driver, who police said was not injured, was identified as a 58-year-old man from Riverwoods.

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

Naperville, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Chicago man accused of trying to rob delivery driver at a Naperville store

Bail was set at $750,000 Wednesday for a 31-year-old Chicago man authorities say tried to rob a beverage truck driver Tuesday in Naperville. Frederick Holmon, of the 100 block of North Kilpatrick Avenue, is charged with one count of attempted armed robbery with a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

