Disney is giving ESPN+ its second price hike of 2021. Starting on August 13th, Disney will raise the price of subscriptions to $6.99 a month and $69.99 a year. This January, Disney bumped the yearly price from $49.99 to $59.99, and last August, Disney increased the monthly plan from $4.99 to $5.99. In other words, this is the third price hike in the last 12 months. This is sure to be a disappointing development for sports fans with ESPN+ subscriptions, but there is a silver lining. The Disney bundle (which features subscriptions to Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+) is still only $13.99...