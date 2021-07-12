Cancel
Fresno County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central Sierra, Fort Tejon, Merced and Madera by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 16:25:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central Sierra; Fort Tejon; Merced and Madera; North Kings River; San Joaquin Confluence; Sequoia Kings; Tehachapi Area EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions. High temperatures 109 to 114 degrees in the San Joaquin Valley, Yosemite Valley, and Coastal Range both this afternoon and Monday afternoon. High temperatures 105 to 110 degrees in the Sierra Nevada foothills both this afternoon and Monday afternoon. * WHERE...Central California below 5000 feet. * WHEN...Valid until 9 PM PDT Monday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

