Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Donley County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Donley; Gray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY AND NORTH CENTRAL DONLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alanreed, or 21 miles north of Clarendon, moving southwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Gray County, TX
City
Clarendon, TX
County
Donley County, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Donley Gray
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy