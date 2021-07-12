Special Weather Statement issued for Donley, Gray by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-12 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Take shelter in a sturdy building if threatening weather approaches. Heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Donley; Gray SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN GRAY AND NORTH CENTRAL DONLEY COUNTIES UNTIL 700 PM CDT At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Alanreed, or 21 miles north of Clarendon, moving southwest at 10 mph. Half inch hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Lake Mcclellan and Alanreed.