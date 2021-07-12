Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Baltimore County, MD

Severe Weather Statement issued for Baltimore, Cecil, Harford by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 18:17:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Baltimore; Cecil; Harford A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN HARFORD...NORTHWESTERN CECIL AND EAST CENTRAL BALTIMORE COUNTIES At 726 PM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from Richardsmere to Bel Air North to 8 miles west of Jarrettsville, moving northeast at 5 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. Locations impacted include Aberdeen, Bel Air South, Bel Air North, Fallston, Riverside, Kingsville, Pleasant Hills, Jarrettsville, Rising Sun, West Nottingham, Octoraro, Richardsmere, Woodlawn, Conowingo, Rock Springs, Farmington, Pylesville, Port Deposit, Darlington and Fork. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
County
Cecil County, MD
City
Woodlawn, MD
County
Harford County, MD
City
Bel Air North, MD
City
Port Deposit, MD
City
Darlington, MD
City
Kingsville, MD
County
Baltimore County, MD
City
Bel Air South, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#Air North#Rising Sun#Fork
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
SportsNBC News

Simone Biles to miss individual all-around final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO — Simone Biles will not defend her all-around gold medal, USA Gymnastics confirmed Wednesday morning. The 24-year-old superstar has pulled out of the individual competition at the Tokyo Olympic Games to focus on her mental health, her team said. “Simone will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

Experts back CDC change on masks as delta variant spreads

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated its masking guidance Tuesday, recommending that everyone, whether they are vaccinated or not, wear a mask indoors in places where the coronavirus is spreading widely. The change was met with relief from experts who said masking up again is essential to combat the highly contagious delta variant.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Associated Press

Bob Odenkirk collapses on ‘Better Call Saul’ set

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Better Call Saul” star Bob Odenkirk collapsed on the show’s New Mexico set on Tuesday and had to be hospitalized. Crew members called an ambulance that took the 58-year-old actor to a hospital, where he remained Tuesday night, a person close to Odenkirk who was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter told The Associated Press.

Comments / 0

Community Policy