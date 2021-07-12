Cancel
Kern County, CA

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Indian Wells Valley, Kern County Desert by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 20:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-13 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Indian Wells Valley; Kern County Desert EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT TUESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106. * WHERE...Indian Wells Valley and Kern County Desert. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.

alerts.weather.gov

Kern County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Kern County Desert, Tehachapi Area by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-29 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-27 18:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Kern County Desert; Tehachapi Area SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR EAST CENTRAL KERN COUNTY UNTIL 630 PM PDT At 547 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over California City, or 33 miles south of Ridgecrest, moving northwest at 30 mph. Penny size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include California City.
Blue Earth County, MNweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blue Earth, Le Sueur, McLeod, Nicollet, Sibley, Wright by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Blue Earth; Le Sueur; McLeod; Nicollet; Sibley; Wright HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 106 expected. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103. * WHERE...Wright, McLeod, Sibley, Nicollet, Le Sueur and Blue Earth Counties. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 09:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly north of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly near and south of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Dakota County, NEweather.gov

Excessive Heat Watch issued for Dakota, Dixon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air- conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes. Target Area: Dakota; Dixon HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING * WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 104 expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 107 possible. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, northwest and west central Iowa and southwest Minnesota. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Yankton Sioux Tribal Nation and the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribal Nation. * WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Daniels County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Central and Southeast Phillips, Central and Southern Valley by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Central and Southeast Phillips; Central and Southern Valley; Daniels; Eastern Roosevelt; Northern Phillips; Northern Valley; Petroleum; Sheridan; Southwest Phillips; Western Roosevelt EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 106. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly north of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Sherburne County, MNweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Sherburne by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 21:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Sherburne EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 9 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 105 expected. * WHERE...Sherburne County. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 9 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Dawson County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Dawson, Garfield, McCone, Prairie, Richland, Wibaux by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 15:02:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Dawson; Garfield; McCone; Prairie; Richland; Wibaux EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with temperatures up to 108. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Montana, mainly near and south of the Missouri River. * WHEN...Until midnight MDT tonight. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Chicot County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning on Wednesday, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Blaine County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Blaine, Fergus by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 23:50:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Blaine; Fergus EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The threat has ended. It will remain mild overnight for much of the area, but high temperatures tomorrow will be 5 to 10 degrees lower than Tuesday.
Chicot County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Chicot by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: Chicot EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
East Carroll Parish, LAweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for East Carroll, Madison, West Carroll by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 10:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1. Target Area: East Carroll; Madison; West Carroll EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 115 degrees is expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Louisiana, central, north central, northwest, south central, southwest and west central Mississippi and southeast Arkansas. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
WJON

Excessive Heat Warning Issued for Central Minnesota

UNDATED -- An Excessive Heat Warning will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Wednesday. Hot weather will continue Wednesday with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s, and heat indices in the 100s possible. Heat index values will be between 105 and 110 degrees. On Tuesday...
Cherokee County, OKweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Cherokee, Craig, Creek, Mayes, McIntosh, Muskogee, Nowata by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 14:36:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-27 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Cherokee; Craig; Creek; Mayes; McIntosh; Muskogee; Nowata; Okfuskee; Okmulgee; Osage; Pawnee; Rogers; Sequoyah; Tulsa; Wagoner; Washington EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 112. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values of 105 to 110 expected Wednesday. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 8 PM CDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible.
Crawford County, ARweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Crawford, Franklin, Sebastian by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-28 12:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-28 20:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. Target Area: Crawford; Franklin; Sebastian EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of 110 to 114 expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas. * WHEN...From noon today to 8 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...He combination of hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Hot and humid conditions will persist through the remainder of this week, and additional heat headlines are likely.
Big Horn County, MTweather.gov

Excessive Heat Warning issued for Beartooth Foothills, Bighorn Canyon, Carter, Custer, Fallon by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-27 23:48:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-28 00:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Bighorn Canyon; Carter; Custer; Fallon; Golden Valley; Judith Gap; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Musselshell; Northeastern Yellowstone; Northern Big Horn; Northern Carbon; Northern Rosebud; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Powder River; Red Lodge Foothills; Southeastern Carbon; Southern Big Horn; Southern Rosebud; Southern Wheatland; Southwestern Yellowstone; Treasure EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT MDT TONIGHT The threat has ended.

