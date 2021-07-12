Special Weather Statement issued for East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 18:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: East Slopes Sangre de Cristo Mountains; Far Northeast Highlands SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR CENTRAL MORA COUNTY UNTIL 600 PM MDT At 526 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles east of Ocate, or 12 miles northwest of Wagon Mound, moving south at 15 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Wagon Mound. This includes Interstate 25 between Mile Markers 380 and 389.