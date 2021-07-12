Cancel
Ulster County, NY

Ulster County not suffering fiscal stress, comptroller says

By Freeman staff
Daily Freeman
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKINGSTON, N.Y. — Ulster County continues to operate on sure financial footing and without fiscal stress, county Comptroller March Gallagher said in a report issued Monday. The findings are the result of the "fiscal stress test" created by the state Comptroller's Office as a tool to help government entities within New York, such as counties, municipal governments and school districts, get a sense of their economic condition.

