High Bay Area rents come with another cost for low-income workers — they need multiple jobs just to make the monthly payments. It takes the equivalent of more than four full-time minimum wage jobs for a worker in San Jose or San Francisco to afford a two-bedroom apartment and still have money left over for food, health care and transportation, according to an analysis released Wednesday by the National Low Income Housing Coalition. In Oakland and Fremont, the same low-wage worker would need to juggle three jobs to make rent and put food on the table.