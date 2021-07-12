Taylorsville man charged in shooting outside Caldwell County Courthouse; victim suffers life-threatening injuries

A Taylorsville man is charged in a shooting outside the Caldwell County Courthouse in Lenoir on Monday that left one man with serious injuries. Around 10:49 a.m., officers with the Lenoir Police Department found Travis Lee Webb, 35, of Lenoir, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to his upper body, according to a news release from the Lenoir Police Department. Webb was initially transported to Caldwell UNC Health Care and later transferred to Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte with life-threatening injuries.