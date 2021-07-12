Cancel
The Sports Drive: Riley Debelak Joins For Scott Fish Bowl 11 Update

By Luke Ghiardi
foxsportsmarquette.com
 15 days ago

Marquette, MI – July 12, 2021 – The Sports Drive is participating in Scott Fish Bowl 11, one of the largest and most popular pro-am fantasy contests in the country. Luke and Riley announced today that for every win The Sports Drive team gets in SFB11, the show will donate $10 to the Beacon House. Luke and Riley update you on their team as the draft is near complete.

