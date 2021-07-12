Cancel
Zac Efron Goes Into Mission Impossible Mode to Bust His Grandpa Out of Senior Living Home

Zac Efron's 93-year-old grandpa is his partner in crime. The High School Musical actor recently pulled off his own spy movie moment in an effort to "bust" his grandpa Hal out of a senior living home. The end goal? They wanted to watch the Euro Cup together for a nail-biting night of fun on July 11, which Zac naturally documented on Instagram. Dylan, Zac's brother, also came along to play cameraman for the epic family adventure.

