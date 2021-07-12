Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Experts warn against ‘sham audits’ movement

By Darrell Ehrlick
Posted by 
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 15 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PCE0Z_0ausLDzj00

We know: You’ve always been worried this day would come. And even though it was easier to pass notes or catch a few Zzzs during the lecture about separation of powers, the moment is here. That time when you wish you would have paid more attention in civics class.

Experts for four different organizations came together Monday to discuss the latest trend — if such a word can be used — at undermining democracy: illegitimate election recounts. And experts warn that conspiracy theories, disinformation and outright lies can spread through more than just social media, undermining legitimate elections. Those spreading the disinformation also prey upon people who may not be familiar with the process of government, they warn.

Officials from the Protect Democracy, Fair Fight Action and United States Action have launched a new website with toolkits to help people understand the differences between real election audits and “fake” or “sham” audits. All four groups agree that the audit taking in place in Maricopa County Arizona is not credible — because of the lack of experience of the company conducting it, the methods that are being used, and the lack of transparency. Experts who spoke as part of the panel also said that other auditing, recounting and canvassing done through the State of Arizona has long ago proven the election’s legitimacy.

Instead, they say the Arizona “audit” is just the beginning of what is likely going to be a growing trend that will pit career election officials against politicians and start-up companies claiming to be able to do forensic and large-scale audits. Those experts warn that without better public education, people could become more confusion and lose confidence in what is otherwise a very safe, secure and — above all — accurate election process.

Moreover, the “spillover” effect from the recount in Arizona is giving some momentum to groups in Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Arizona to begin audit election results that were certified and validated months ago.

The new website, Notanaudit.com , is the joint project of the three groups.

Even Montana hasn’t been completely left out of the spotlight as Arizona’s “Senate recount” has continued. Earlier, the Daily Montanan reported that data from the ballot recount was being trucked to an undisclosed laboratory in Montana where it would be analyzed, yet no one from the recount or in Montana has been able to locate and confirm the ballots are in the Treasure State.

For example, Joanna Lydgate, founder and chief executive of States United Action, said that the Arizona Senate audit, which is being led by a group called “Cyber Ninjas,” is not accredited and lacks experience in election audit. Moreover, the audit is only focused on Maricopa County, not other counties, and there’s no examination of the entire ballot — for example state races — just an evaluation of the presidential tallies.

“The voters have spoken, it’s just that these politicians don’t like what the voters said,” Lydgate said.

The concern among officials is that as the fear and disinformation spreads, it will lead others to take action not unlike the Capitol insurrection on Jan. 6.

“The specifics differ from state to state but they are all based on the lie,” Lydgate said. That lie has been that the elections were unsafe or even riddled with fraud.

The new website also has tools that trace what individuals and groups are behind the audit efforts in the different states and the money organizations are raising.

“This is an intentional disinformation strategy to undermine democracy,” said Erosa Osa, the research and policy director for Fair Fight Action. “They’re weaponizing sham election reviews.”

From those concerns, lawmakers in Arizona have also passed more restrictive voter laws in the face of no evidence of fraud. The Arizona legislature has also taken power away from the Secretary of State’s Office, which has supervision of statewide elections.

“Not since the Jim Crow era have we seen such blatant tactics,” Osa said. “The more times we hear something, even those things that have been debunked, the more likely we are to believe it. That’s why we have to repeatedly push back and debunk these.”

She said the challenge for media is to debunk the disinformation without also unintentionally amplifying the message.

“The use of even the term ‘audit’ is an attempt to make it seem legitimate,” said Gowri Ramachandran, counsel for Election Security at the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law. The Brennan Center joined the other three organizations to discuss a growing trend of “audits.”

She said that industry-accepted audits look much different, including a wide sampling of ballots, setting out a transparent list of auditing characteristics, like how many ballots will be sampled and from where they are taken. Also, observers and participants from many different organizations and political affiliations are asked to participate.

“This firm already claimed the 2020 election was stolen before it started conducting the audit,” Ramachandran said. “It’s totally lacking in competence and legitimacy. This doesn’t look anything like a real audit.”

Editor’s note: This story was updated to correct a previous version which said that the Brennan Center was a part of the website, notanaudit.com. It does not have a role in the site.

The post Experts warn against ‘sham audits’ movement appeared first on Daily Montanan .

Comments / 0

Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

1K+
Followers
636
Post
217K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Georgia State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Montana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Legislature#Auditing#Audits#Election Audit#Notanaudit Com#States United Action#Arizona Senate#Capitol
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Montanan

Teacher shortage ‘crisis’ escalates

Montana is facing a worsening teacher shortage “crisis” even as education officials worry that a key support to students — mental health care through the Comprehensive School and Community Treatment program — remains in limbo. Beth Brenneman, with Disability Rights Montana, said parents of roughly 4,500 children who receive mental and behavioral health services in […] The post Teacher shortage ‘crisis’ escalates appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Daily Montanan

Schumer: Federal government should legalize weed

WASHINGTON — The top Democrat in the U.S. Senate says decriminalizing marijuana at the federal level is a change that’s “long overdue,” and that he’s prioritizing that effort amid a growing number of states legalizing cannabis. To that end, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday unveiled a draft proposal for removing cannabis from the federal Controlled Substances […] The post Schumer: Federal government should legalize weed appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana StatePosted by
Daily Montanan

Influx of medical school students could overwhelm Montana’s resources, experts warn

Opening two new medical schools in Montana would stretch and possibly overwhelm the state’s physicians who provide the clinical training that students need to become doctors, according to leaders of a University of Washington medical school program that relies on those teaching physicians. The University of Washington School of Medicine’s WWAMI program in Montana requires […] The post Influx of medical school students could overwhelm Montana’s resources, experts warn appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LawPosted by
@LockerRoom

ACLU Promotes Kooky Second Amendment Theory

Charles Cooke of National Review Online turns his attention toward a bizarre claim from the American Civil Liberties Union. The ACLU has bought into the preposterous lie that the Second Amendment is intrinsically racist. …. … This, of course, is surreal nonsense from start to finish. … As even a...
Law EnforcementSantafe New Mexican.com

Officers boost truth in insurrection testimony

There are people who believe the moon landing never happened, that the astronauts in the footage all the world saw were actually bouncing around on a soundstage hidden away somewhere. But they aren’t making our laws, they aren’t invited on TV to discuss their perspective, and they don’t have the ability to influence millions.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Second Amendment latest issue to be reframed — wrongly — as 'racist'

Racism seems to be the most common denominator of today’s political controversies. Issues long debated over other grounds — the Senate's filibuster rule, voter ID laws, even standardized testing, math, statistics and meritocracy — have all been reframed as a choice between racism and equality. The reframing of such issues...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

DOJ issues warnings to states on voting laws and audits

The Department of Justice took aim Wednesday at post-election audits and a flurry of voting laws passed after the 2020 elections, warning states some of their actions may run afoul of the law. The two new guidances released by the department follow a commitment from Attorney General Merrick Garland in...
Texas StateFort Worth Star-Telegram

More Democrats equals more power for Republicans in Texas math

Texas has won two new congressional seats thanks to a surge in the population of people of color, who vote more often for Democrats. But the state’s Republicans will benefit because they’ll draw the maps allocating political power for the next decade. The GOP-controlled legislature is expected to do what...
Wisconsin StatePosted by
97ZOK

One of America’s Most Affordable Lake Towns is in Wisconsin

Want the experience of living on the lake but don't want to pay the outrageous cost?. Well, it can happen and for us, in Rockford, it isn't far from home. Matter of fact, it is such a popular location the town is packed to the gills during the summer. I actually know a family that just got back from this place too. I wonder if they might have made the trip because they're considering buying a place up there on the lake?
Politicslampasasdispatchrecord.com

Quorum-busting Democrats

Once again, the left-wing cowards of the socialist Democrat Party have fled the state to avoid doing the job they were elected to do, over voter integrity. They loudly scream “voter suppression.” That is an outright lie, and they know it. The voter integrity bill does not suppress the vote; instead, it makes it harder to commit voter fraud, and voter fraud is exactly what the Democrats support…

Comments / 0

Community Policy