Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame football: What Jaylen Sneed brings to the Irish

By Carlee North
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Notre Dame football program is having a special recruiting cycle, this time landing South Carolina linebacker Jaylen Sneed. Notre Dame football has landed one of its top targets left on the board, as they got a commitment from 2022 linebacker out of South Carolina, Jaylen Sneed. The All-American was on campus for his official in mid-June, and there’s no other way to put it other than Notre Dame was going to make it extremely hard for them to get beat after that visit.

slapthesign.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

115K+
Followers
307K+
Post
54M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
South Bend, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana Football
City
South Bend, IN
City
Notre Dame, IN
Notre Dame, IN
Football
South Bend, IN
Football
Local
Indiana Sports
Notre Dame, IN
Sports
South Bend, IN
Sports
State
Oregon State
State
Alabama State
Notre Dame, IN
College Sports
Local
Indiana College Sports
State
Oklahoma State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Notre Dame Football#American Football#Irish#The All American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
Michigan StatePosted by
FanSided

Michigan Football: Bad news with a top WR target in 2022

Michigan football hasn’t been getting good news on the recruiting trail recently and this weekend, Dillon Bell is visiting Georgia, which is bad news for the Wolverines. Wednesday was already expected to be a disappointing day for fans of Michigan football recruiting as the Wolverines don’t seem like they are going to land Sebastian Cheeks, a top target at linebacker who seems destined to commit to North Carolina.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

Big 12 Football: Where does conference go from here?

The news of Texas and Oklahoma leaving the Big 12 has sent shockwaves throughout college football. What happens to the remaining eight?. The rich keep getting richer. Texas and Oklahoma made it official that they won’t be renewing their media rights contract with the Big 12 conference when it expires in 2025. It’s not confirmed as to where they’re going to land, but it’s the worst kept secret in sports exactly where they’re going.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Panthers role players who will thrive on Phil Snow’s defense in 2021

Which Carolina Panthers role players on defense could thrive in 2021 under coordinator Phil Snow?. If the Carolina Panthers can build on a promising end to the campaign from a defensive standpoint, it could propel this unit into one of the NFL’s best in 2021. Coordinator Phil Snow took time to stop his authority and scheme across a new-look group of players, which resulted in some early struggles before ending the campaign on a high note.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

49ers training camp: 5 biggest battles to watch in 2021

The 49ers officially kick off their 2021 training camp this week, so let’s break down the five biggest camp battles to closely monitor. San Francisco 49ers fans can finally stop worrying about speculation and overanalysis during the dead time of the offseason, as the Niners will officially start on-field practices for 2021 training camp on Saturday, July 31.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

New York Jets: Zach Wilson contract situation is disappointing

The New York Jets don’t have their new franchise QB under contract and on the field for his first NFL training camp. What is the issue?. The New York Jets have a brand new head coach in Robert Saleh. They used the second overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft on BYU breakout star quarterback Zach Wilson.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Is Khalil Herbert leader to return kicks for Chicago Bears

The Chicago Bears did not quite figure out how to use Cordarelle Patterson on offense. However, it is hard to say that he was a disaster signing due to his kickoff return prowess. Patterson is consistently one of the best returners and in both seasons with Chicago had a return for a touchdown.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Denver Broncos: Lloyd Cushenberry has reason to be worried, yet motivated

The Denver Broncos probably have not made second-year center Lloyd Cushenberry feel real comfortable this offseason. Drafted in the third round last year, Cushenberry started all 16 games as a rookie at center. But the Broncos, who have an improved offensive line, have some opportunity at the center position right now.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Should the San Antonio Spurs trade down for Ziaire Williams?

There are rumors swirling that the San Antonio Spurs are interested in moving back into the first round of the 2021 NBA Draft for the right price. Should they jump at the opportunity, one option to consider is Stanford's Ziaire Williams. Ziaire is coming off a nightmare-ish season both on...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Madden ratings crew disrespects Stefon Diggs, ranked behind Davante Adams

Buffalo Bills fans are not cool with Stefon Diggs being the 4th-best wide receiver in the latest Madden ratings. Madden ratings have been getting more and more newsworthy every year, and this year may just be the biggest. Coming out of the pandemic 2020 season, anticipation for the NFL and the new Madden Ratings are at an all-time high. The Madden ratings crew is usually pretty good, however: Davante Adams is not better than Stefon Diggs. Bills fans let their displeasure be known on Twitter.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Bengals: Ja’Marr Chase Rookie of the Year odds aren’t shocking

The Cincinnati Bengals have high hopes for Ja’Marr Chase. After all, they passed on Penei Sewell to take him with the fifth overall pick despite having two other reliable receivers in Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. Be that as it may, Chase is now reunited with his former college quarterback,...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Lamar Jackson misses Ravens practice with COVID-related issue

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was held out of practice due to COVID-19 issues. Lamar Jackson is not practicing on Wednesday with the Baltimore Ravens due to a COVID-related issue. The Ravens franchise quarterback tested positive for the coronavirus on Thanksgiving, which contributed to Baltimore’s game vs. the arch rival...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Cavaliers: 2021 NBA Draft Preview

The Cleveland Cavaliers know that the 2021 NBA Draft is an important step in their rebuild. This team reached the pinnacle of basketball success just a few short years ago, reaching the NBA Finals in four consecutive seasons and winning the 2016 NBA Championship. The lifespan of an NBA team...

Comments / 0

Community Policy