Notre Dame football: What Jaylen Sneed brings to the Irish

The Notre Dame football program is having a special recruiting cycle, this time landing South Carolina linebacker Jaylen Sneed. Notre Dame football has landed one of its top targets left on the board, as they got a commitment from 2022 linebacker out of South Carolina, Jaylen Sneed. The All-American was on campus for his official in mid-June, and there’s no other way to put it other than Notre Dame was going to make it extremely hard for them to get beat after that visit.