Surfside victims: Claudio, Maricoy Obias-Bonnefoy died days before family reunion
SURFSIDE — Bettina Obias never missed a chance to attend one of her beloved aunt's family get-togethers. On June 24, Obias arrived at Miami International Airport on an early-morning flight from her home in Washington, D.C., for one of those reunions. Upon landing, Obias learned through a text that part of the Champlain Towers South building – where her aunt and uncle, Maricoy Obias Bonnefoy and Claudio Bonnefoy, shared a 10th-floor apartment – had collapsed overnight.www.jacksonville.com
