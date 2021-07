The Seattle Mariners are preparing for one of their most difficult stretches of games thus far, as they prepare for a 7-game homestand that involves 4 games against the Oakland A’s and 3 games against the Astros. It’s clear that Scott Servais is prioritizing the series against the A’s, as we’re throwing our 4 big guns (Flexen, Kikuchi, Gilbert, and Gonzalez, in that order) to try and pick up a series win against the team currently sitting directly above us in the WC2 spot.