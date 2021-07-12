Westmoreland County man arrested in connection with reported bank robbery
A Westmoreland County man was arrested Monday in connection with an alleged bank robbery, according to a press release issued today by Kiskiminetas Township Police Dept. The suspect, Bradley Mondi, 33, of Vandergrift, has been charged in a criminal complaint with robbery- and theft-related charges, the release states. At 2:25 p.m. today, the Kiskiminetas Township Police Dept. responded to a reported robbery at the Apollo Trust […]www.leadertimes.com
Comments / 0