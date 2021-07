Bob Arum, the promoter of Boxing star Tyson Fury was furious about how laid-back approach he had during his training camp before he ultimately tested positive for COVID-19. This had resulted in his July 24th trilogy match against former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder being pushed back. It has been noted that some believe that Fury did not want to fight Wilder and that he was careless on purpose. Moreover, Fury didn’t seem all that geared up for fighting Anthony Joshua either.