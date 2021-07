BOLINGBROOK, Illinois—Mac Meissner began the Bolingbrook Golf Club Invitational final round with a five-shot lead, and he said his aim was to win big. He moved ahead by seven on the back nine, and was ready to make good on his goal. Meissner eventually saw his lead shrink to two shots before he buried a 12-foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win the by three strokes over Canada’s Joey Savoie, who was making his Forme Tour debut. In the process, Meissner, a college student seven weeks ago, moved to the top of the Forme Tour Points List standings, taking a four-point lead over Philip Knowles through three tournaments. Meissner shot a 1-under 71 on the final day to finish at 21-under.