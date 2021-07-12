Suspect arrested after deadly shooting, police chase in San Joaquin County

LATHROP, Calif. — A suspect is in custody in connection to a deadly shooting at a home in Lathrop that was followed by a pair of carjackings and a high-speed chase around San Joaquin County.

Authorities were originally called out to a home in the 13000 block of Talc Avenue on a report of a shooting. Deputies arrived at the home and found one person dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators have not identified the victim nor the shooter but said they believe they are family-related.

While deputies were investigating the shooting, the suspect – who had apparently fled the shooting – carjacked a pickup driver about a mile away around 1 p.m. The suspect drove on Highway 99 and eventually ended up at a truck stop where he carjacked another vehicle.

Deputies caught up with the suspect on Highway 120, between Escalon and Oakdale, where he was pulled over. He surrendered and was arrested without incident.

Investigators have not said what led up to the shooting and the case remains under investigation.

Although the suspect’s name has not been released, the sheriff’s office said he is a person who has been in and out jail multiple times.

