Dental office releases statement following 3-year-old's death

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - A Wichita dentist's office has issued a statement following the death of a 3-year-old boy after a dental procedure. Officers were called to the 3900 block of North Maize Road, near 37th Street, around 8 a.m. July 6 to assist EMS. It was reported to 911 that the boy, identified as Abiel Zapata, had become unresponsive while receiving dental treatment. He was transported to an area hospital where he later died.