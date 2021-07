Southwest Minnesota State University Interim Director of Athletics Bruce Saugstad announced on Thursday the hiring of Chayse Jackson as the next head wrestling coach at SMSU. Jackson comes to SMSU after serving the past three seasons as an assistant coach at Minot State University. Jackson, who becomes just the fifth head coach in the 55-year history of the program, takes over for Jesse Nelson, who announced his resignation on May 6 after 14 seasons as head coach.