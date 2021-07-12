Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Naomi Osaka Wins First ESPYS Award as Best Female Athlete

By Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton
Posted by 
Black Enterprise
Black Enterprise
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It has been a very interesting year for tennis champion Naomi Osaka. Osaka has been a champion on and off the court, supporting the families of Blacks who have been killed because of police brutality and she stepped away to be her own hero and care for her mental health.

www.blackenterprise.com

Comments / 3

Black Enterprise

Black Enterprise

New York City, NY
17K+
Followers
6K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

BLACK ENTERPRISE, your ultimate source for wealth creation, is the premier business, investing, and wealth-building resource for African Americans.

 https://www.blackenterprise.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espys#French#Espn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
French Open
News Break
Tennis
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Netflix
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Related
TennisPosted by
Page Six

Naomi Osaka heads out for vacation after skipping Wimbledon

Tennis wonder Naomi Osaka is ready to put her French Open withdrawal and decision to skip Wimbledon behind her, gathering friends this week for a much needed getaway. The 23-year-old tennis pro and her close crew of pals were spotted exiting her $7M Beverly Hills home Friday with several bags and suitcases in tow. Osaka loaded her Louis Vuitton luggage into an SUV while wearing comfy duds for the trip.
Tennisthesource.com

Naomi Osaka First Haitian & Japanese Woman To Cover Sports Illustrated

Naomi Osaka is making power moves, on and off the court. In addition to her 4 grand slam winner title, various fashion deals, upcoming Netflix documentary, and her very own Barbie doll replica, the tennis star recently became the first Haitian and Japanese woman to grace the cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Issue. The 23-year-old shared the news with her Twitter followers.
TennisDecider

‘Naomi Osaka’

While you’re waiting for the Olympics to officially start, a great way to pass the time is with Naomi Osaka, a new Netflix docuseries that will give you a whole lot of insight into one of the world’s most important athletes. Her family life, her activism, her mental health, and even her friendship with the late Kobe Bryant are all on display throughout these three 40-minute episodes. It’s intimate and vulnerable but also enlightening and guaranteed to get you interested in tennis if you aren’t already — and really, who knows how else this real-life superhero may inspire you after watching her in action.
TennisPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Naomi Osaka avoids media after losing at Olympics

Naomi Osaka on Tuesday continued her pattern of being a sore loser following defeats. Osaka was upset by Marketa Vondrousova in the third round of the women’s singles event at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. She played a poor match and lost in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. The Olympics...
SportsPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Tokyo 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Golubic's HIGHLIGHTS

In the second round of the women's singles, Naomi Osaka defeated Victorija Golubic for 6-3 6-2, qualifying for the third round of the tournament, where the young Japanese star will now meet Czech Marketa Vondrousova. Barbora Krejcikova and Garbine Muguruza also qualify for the third round, winning respectively against the young Canadian Leylah Annie Fernandez and Chinese expert Qiang Wang.
SportsHuffingtonPost

Simone Biles Says Naomi Osaka Inspired Her To 'Focus On My Mental Health'

Simone Biles said Tuesday that she had withdrawn from the gymnastics team final at the Summer Olympics so she could “focus on my mental health” and “not jeopardize my health and well-being.”. USA Gymnastics said earlier in the day that Biles, 24, had “withdrawn from the team final competition due...
TennisHuffingtonPost

Naomi Osaka Becomes First Tennis Player To Light Olympic Cauldron

Naomi Osaka made history on Friday when she lit the Olympic flame at the ﻿Tokyo Olympics, becoming the first ever tennis player to do so. The No. 2 tennis player in the world, who is playing on behalf of Japan in the Summer Games, lit the cauldron that will stay illuminated for the entirety of the Games.
Tennisphiladelphiaobserver.com

Anthony Mackie defends Sha’Carri Richardson, Naomi Osaka at ESPYS Awards

Actor Anthony Mackie hosted the 2021 ESPYS celebrating the greatest players, moments, coaches and games in sports, presented by Capital One on Saturday, July 10, 2021, live from The Rooftop at Pier 17 at the Seaport in New York City and did not hold back his feelings about the treatment of Sha’Carri Richardson and Naomi Osaka by the Olympics.
TennisWRAL

'Naomi Osaka' portrays a young athlete wrestling with the weight of stardom

CNN — "Naomi Osaka" tackles a lot more than just tennis, but this Netflix docuseries (really just a 110-minute documentary sliced into three parts) works best as a window into the demands placed on young athletes, and the pressures -- from personal to political to marketing -- that go with it. On that level alone it's a winner, despite a few faults.
TennisJezebel

Naomi Osaka's Netflix Docuseries Ushers in a New Era of Elite Athlete

When Naomi Osaka chose to bow out of the French Open in favor of her mental health, it felt like the first big strike against the American sporting complex. But her latest project, a self-titled, three-part docuseries on Netflix, feels like the first notes of a death knell. In this series, Osaka has gone beyond the press, beyond the tennis world, and beyond the parameters most athletes have surrounding them, to reach a global audience and tell her story with an unprecedented level of vulnerability and honesty. In three short episodes, she has torn down the wall between herself and the people who watch her and dared every single viewer to stand witness to the dark reality of becoming a champion. What is pivotal about that dare is that, once you’ve felt a shred of what Osaka has shared, there is no seeing tennis or any other sport the same way again.
TennisMic

The Naomi Osaka documentary highlights the humanity of superstar athletes

Assuming the Tokyo Olympics aren't cancelled last minute, there's one athlete I'm more excited to watch compete than all the others: Naomi Osaka, who's returning to the court after a well-deserved mental health break. The tennis phenom and four-time Grand Slam champion opted out of the last two major competitions, but now she's playing on her own turf, in her homeland of Japan.
Tennisbizjournals

Sale of Naomi Osaka NFT artwork will benefit athlete mental health

A non-fungible token (NFT) created by tennis star Naomi Osaka will be resold through an auction with a portion of the net proceeds going to mental health awareness and support for athletes around the world. Along with her sister Mari Osaka, she created a six-piece collection of 1-of-1 NFTs in...

Comments / 3

Community Policy