More than a year into the coronavirus pandemic, plenty of questions still linger about the virus’s spread and what it means for Southern California residents. That point was emphasized on Thursday, July 15, when Los Angeles County health officials announced that people will once more be required to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The first full day the reimposed mandate will be in effect is Sunday, July 18. Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside counties — and Pasadena, which has its own health department — has not yet followed suit, still only recommending face coverings indoors.