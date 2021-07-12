Cancel
NBA

Willie Green ‘strong frontrunner’ to become New Orleans Pelicans next head coach

By Vincent Frank
 15 days ago

Willie Green and his Phoenix Suns are two wins from earning a shocking NBA title . But the current assistant under head coach Monty Williams might have something else on his mind right now.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the 39-year-old Green is the “strong frontrunner” to become the next head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

This would be a tremendous ascension up the coaching ranks for Willie Green. After spending 13 years in the NBA as a player, Green joined Steve Kerr’s staff as an assistant with the Golden State Warriors in 2016. Back in June of 2019, he was hired as an assistant in Phoenix. Green earned two NBA titles under Kerr in the Bay Area.

A second-round pick of the then Seattle Sonics back in 2003, Green averaged 8.3 points and shot 35% from distance in playing stints with the Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Hornets, Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers and Orlando Magic. He has a strong reputation in the player development department.

Hiring Willie Green would loom large for the New Orleans Pelicans moving forward. They just fired head coach Stan Van Gundy after one season and have a seemingly unhappy young star in Zion Williamson to appease moving forward.

New Orleans has not earned a playoff appearance since the 2017-18 season is are headed for an extremely important summer under front office head David Griffin.

New Orleans Pelicans rumors, trade buzz for this summer

