Lael Lockhart drafted by Dodgers

THV11
THV11
 15 days ago
Through the first two days of the MLB Draft, four of the six Razorbacks player that have been selected have been pitchers. Including Lael Lockhart.

Lockhart was selected by the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 9th round Monday, taken with the No. 282 overall pick.

In his lone season at Arkansas, Lockhart found a solid spot in the rotation, leading the way with 14 starts en route to a 3-3 record over 16 total appearances.

Lockhart shined at the SEC Tournament in Hoover, pitching a nearly perfect game in the opener against Georgia.

A transfer from Houston, Lockhart finished the 2021 season with a 4.47 ERA in 58.1 innings. After the season, he called the decision to come to Fayetteville the "best decision of his life".

Little Rock, AR
