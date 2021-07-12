Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

10 gastroenterologists to know

By Ariana Portalatin -
beckersasc.com
 16 days ago

Emad Abuhamda, MD. Holy Cross Medical Group (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.): Dr. Abuhamda earned two medical degrees from Kuwait University and the University of Jordan and completed a residency at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences in Little Rock. He also completed two fellowships with the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn., and the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

www.beckersasc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gis#Holy Cross Medical Group#Kuwait University#The University Of Jordan#The Mayo Clinic#Montefiore Medical Center#Md#Temple University#The Scripps Clinic#Rutgers University#Johns Hopkins Hospital#The Children S Hospital#Uw Health#Capital Digestive Care#New York University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Health Services
Related
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Ophthalmology updates to know

Eye Consultants of Atlanta suffered a data breach after hard copies of medical records were improperly discarded. Here are seven ophthalmology industry updates to know from the past month:. 1. Physician services organization Covenant Physician Partners added Marietta (Ga.) Eye Clinic. 2. The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recently appointed Gil...
Cancerbeckersspine.com

10 orthopedic surgeons to know

A surgeon debuting augmented reality-assisted technology and nine more orthopedic surgeons to know:. John-Erik Bell, MD. Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center (Lebanon, N.H.). Dr. Bell specializes in shoulder surgery, and he joined the hospital in 2006. He developed and debuted Medacta's NextAR augmented reality shoulder system. Eugene Bobroff, MD. Dublin (Calif.) Medical...
Healthpharmacytimes.com

Getting to Know DED

Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD, explains dry eye disease and its effects on a suffering patient. Abhiruchi Mehta, PharmD, MS: Hello, and welcome to this Pharmacy Times® webcast on “Updates in the Treatment of Dry Eye.” My name is Dr Abhi Mehta, and I’m an outpatient pharmacist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Joining me today in this virtual discussion are Lisa Nijm, MD, JD, founder and medical director of Warrenville Eye Care & LASIK in Warrenville, Illinois, and assistant clinical professor of ophthalmology at the University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences in Chicago. Then, we have Monazzah Akbar Sarwar, PharmD, assistant director of Taylor Street Eye and Ear Infirmary Pharmacy and clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy in Chicago; and we have Brian Walker, RPh, a community pharmacist with Walgreens Pharmacy in Warrenville.
Health Servicesbeckersspine.com

5 spine centers to know

Ann Arbor (Mich.) Spine Care. Ann Arbor Spine Care was created by Southfield-based Michigan Brain & Spine as a spine center of excellence in 2009. The center has four spine surgeons. NeuroSpine Institute of Florida (Orlando). NeuroSpine Institute of Florida has two physicians and a physician assistant. The center specializes...
Olmsted County, MNPosted by
KROC News

Mayo Clinic Announces Employee COVID Vaccine Mandate

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Mayo Clinic today announced a decision to require all of its employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The mandate is scheduled to take effect on September 17th. It covers all Mayo employees at all Mayo locations. Any employee who refuses to be vaccinated will be required to go through a “declination process,” which will include the completion of education modules and require that they wear face masks and socially distance while on Mayo Clinic properties.
Jacksonville, FLusf.edu

Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated

The Mayo Clinic in Jacksonville is requiring employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Sept. 17 or complete a "declination process." The requirement extends to all Mayo Clinic facilities. Staff who decline to be vaccinated against COVID-19 must complete education modules and will be required to wear masks and socially distance when on campus.
Health Serviceshealthcaredive.com

Mayo Clinic named U.S. News top hospital for sixth straight year

The Mayo Clinic was named the top hospital in the country for the sixth year in a row as U.S. News & World report published its annual rankings on Tuesday. Rounding out the top five were the Cleveland Clinic, UCLA Medical Center, Johns Hopkins Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital. For...
Health Servicesbeckersasc.com

Creating team dynamic key to outpatient migration, nurse administrator says

The biggest misconception about ASCs is that any procedure is appropriate for the surgery center, according to Annie Shippen. Ms. Shippen, RN, nurse administrator for MedStar Surgery Center at Timonium (Md.), spoke with Becker's ASC Review on the most significant external threats and misconceptions about the ASC industry. Question: What...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Alabama StatePosted by
People

Alabama Gov. Says Unvaccinated People Are 'Being Lied To'

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is strongly urging residents of her state to get the coronavirus vaccine as the highly contagious Delta variant continues to spread. In an op-ed published Tuesday in The Washington Post, the 76-year-old Republican blasted anyone who is "pushing fake news and conspiracy theories about this vaccine," accusing them of being "reckless" and "causing great harm to people."
PoliticsPosted by
Land Line Media

State takes $39,500 from trucker headed to an auction

Almost a year ago, the owner of a small trucking operation based in Maryland flew to Phoenix in hopes of adding a truck to his small fleet. Instead, law enforcement officers seized his $39,500 in cash stowed in his luggage through civil asset forfeiture. He was charged with no crime.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Virus Expert Issues Warning for All Americans

The coronavirus refuses to go away this summer, as a new Delta variant proves more aggressive, and more transmissible, than any respiratory virus in recent memory. Worryingly, only half the country has been vaccinated. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, who is also on the board of Pfizer, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday to explain how to keep yourself safe given the rising cases, hospitalizations and deaths. Read on for his five essential pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Jacksonville, FLNews4Jax.com

Vaccinated woman speaks out after her family contracts COVID-19

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For roughly two weeks, Beth Sullivan’s family has been battling COVID-19. “My husband and I are still in bed. This has been going on for weeks and can’t seem to get over the hump. It’s just a constant battle of fatigue,” said Sullivan. Sullivan is a regular...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Black couple dies of COVID after refusing to take vaccine because they didn't trust doctors after 40-year-long Tuskegee Syphilis Experiment that denied penicillin to black men

A black couple from Georgia died of COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated because of lack of trust - due, in part, to a past racist medical experiment in which black men from Alabama were denied treatment for syphilis. Martin, 53, and Trina Daniel, 49, of Savannah succumbed to the...
Lansing, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Governor Whitmer Resumes Wearing Mask At Indoor Events

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Tuesday, July 27, resumed wearing a mask at indoor events, citing revised guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and a recommendation from Michigan’s chief doctor. The Democratic governor, who is vaccinated, said she does not anticipate reinstating a face-covering...

Comments / 0

Community Policy