10 gastroenterologists to know

Lisa M. Nijm, MD, JD, explains dry eye disease and its effects on a suffering patient. Abhiruchi Mehta, PharmD, MS: Hello, and welcome to this Pharmacy Times® webcast on “Updates in the Treatment of Dry Eye.” My name is Dr Abhi Mehta, and I’m an outpatient pharmacist at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, Massachusetts. Joining me today in this virtual discussion are Lisa Nijm, MD, JD, founder and medical director of Warrenville Eye Care & LASIK in Warrenville, Illinois, and assistant clinical professor of ophthalmology at the University of Illinois Eye and Ear Infirmary, Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences in Chicago. Then, we have Monazzah Akbar Sarwar, PharmD, assistant director of Taylor Street Eye and Ear Infirmary Pharmacy and clinical assistant professor at the University of Illinois College of Pharmacy in Chicago; and we have Brian Walker, RPh, a community pharmacist with Walgreens Pharmacy in Warrenville.
Comments / 0