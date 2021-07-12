Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Malden, MA

Malden mayor, dramatically, announces city’s first-ever Starbucks shop

By Nik DeCosta-Klipa
Posted by 
Boston
Boston
 15 days ago

"We've always been a Dunkin' Donuts town."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Oztw4_0ausHCyA00
A file photo of a Starbucks store somewhere not in Malden. Gene J. Puskar / AP

Starbucks has more than 6,000 stores across the United States, but zero are located in Malden.

That’s about to change.

With a crescendoing video posted on Twitter later Monday afternoon, Malden Mayor Gary Christenson unveiled the unprecedented: for the first time, a Starbucks is opening in the changing, 60,000-person Boston suburb.

“We’ve always been a Dunkin’ Donuts town,” Kevin Duffy, the head of strategy and business development for Malden, told Boston.com.

According to Duffy, the city’s inaugural Starbucks is scheduled to open this fall “definitely by Thanksgiving,” if not October, in Malden Center on the corner of Exchange and Commercial streets.

The coffee shop is taking the “key corner” — “literally right across” from the Malden Center MBTA station — of a recently renovated, seven-story building that includes restaurants and future lab space, Duffy said.

“I think they just recognized all the changes Malden has gone through,” he said.

To note: Duffy says that Malden’s residential neighborhoods “are still the classical neighborhoods that do have the mom-and-pop coffee shops.” But also he contends that Starbucks’s decision to move in is an indication that the international coffee chain has taken note of the city’s transit-oriented development strategy around the denser downtown area, with everything from luxury apartment buildings to Swedish questing outposts.

“Malden is the urban-suburban continental divide,” Duffy said. “It’s just become such a hot spot that people like Starbucks are saying we have to get in.”

Of course, old habits die hard. So rest assured Maldonians, there’s still a Dunkin’ just a block up the street.

Comments / 1

Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
19K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Malden, MA
Lifestyle
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Food & Drinks
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Lifestyle
Malden, MA
Government
City
Malden, MA
Local
Massachusetts Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Duffy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starbucks Coffee#Coffee Shops#Restaurants#Food Drink#Dunkin#Boston Com#Swedish#Maldonians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
News Break
Starbucks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Boston, MAPosted by
Boston

BeerWorks announces permanent closure

"Sad to say but we’ve brewed and served our last beers." BeerWorks – a local chain of breweries and brewpubs – announced their permanent closure on Monday. “Sad to say but we’ve brewed and served our last beers,” read a statement posted on the company’s website and signed by President Joe Slesar. “We’ve decided to pack it in due to the pandemic and all that.”
Cambridge, MAPosted by
Boston

Cambridge cycling shop CrimsonBikes forced into bankruptcy

A Cambridge bike shop is facing Chapter 11 bankruptcy after three creditors allege hundreds of thousands in debts. CrimsonBikes, a bicycle shop near Central Square in Cambridge, was forced into involuntary bankruptcy after several parties joined to levy a group lawsuit. SmartEtailing, which sets up online stores for bike retailers,...
Provincetown, MAPosted by
Boston

Here’s where masks are now required in Provincetown

The mandate applies to indoor restaurants, theater and performance venues, bars and dance floors, offices, lodgings, fitness centers, and retail establishments. Masks are once again required in Provincetown as the Cape Cod town works to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases, including among individuals who have been fully vaccinated. The...
Worcester, MAPosted by
Boston

Are you changing your behavior in response to the COVID-19 surge?

Are you masking up or avoiding certain areas as COVID-19 cases increase in Massachusetts?. Massachusetts reported more than 1,200 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, a recent uptick fueled by the Delta variant. Some local city officials and schools are reimposing masks regardless of vaccination status to keep Massachusetts communities safe after this new surge.

Comments / 1

Community Policy