Supply Chain Tip of the Week: In part due to lower infection rates in outpatient facilities, spine procedures will continue to move out of the hospital.

Lane County Public health reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 yesterday, none for the 97439 zip code. While 19 is a relatively low number the week over week totals continue to rise. The latest information from the Oregon Health Authority is showing a 54% increase from the previous week and a positive test rate that is .8 higher. Hospitalizations and deaths are also occurring at a greater rate than in previous weeks. 29 individuals died from complications of COVID-19 a 49% increase from last week. The OHA is reporting that there is still some hesitancy against receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. 41.5 percent of the eligible population has still not received even one vaccination according to the latest reports. 15 counties in Oregon exceeded the statewide average of 44.9 cases per 100,000 of those 15 counties, 13 of them had vaccinations rates lower than 55%. There are currently 21 active COVID-19 outbreaks in senior living communities.