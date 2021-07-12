Supply Chain Tip of the Week: In part due to lower infection rates in outpatient facilities, spine procedures will continue to move out of the hospital.
As more spine procedures have been performed in outpatient settings, major stakeholders have recognized the benefits. Minimally invasive techniques and technology have quickly advanced, making it possible for spine surgery to be done safely outside of a traditional hospital setting and decreasing the amount of time patients need to stay within the facility.www.beckersasc.com
