US heavy favorite to win 7th straight gold in women's hoops

By The Associated Press
semoball.com
 15 days ago

The United States is a heavy favorite to win a seventh consecutive gold medal led by five-time Olympians Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi. HIGHLIGHTS FROM RIO: The United States won its sixth consecutive gold medal in women's basketball with arguably the best team ever assembled. The Americans routed their opponents, winning by an average of nearly 40 points a game, including a 29-point win over Spain in the championship contest. Serbia edged France for the bronze medal.

