Report: Rockets agreed to pay Daryl Morey, Tad Brown even after departures

By Dan Feldman
NBC Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeft the Rockets for the 76ers. Now, Tad Brown is following Morey from Houston to Philadelphia (replacing Scott O’Neil as CEO). The Rockets’ agreement with Morey, Brown and others that were part of sale when the team was sold to Tilman Fertitta in 2017 gave five-year guaranteed contract extensions in which they will get paid by the Rockets, even after taking positions with other organizations, a person with knowledge of the agreements said.

