After months of speculation, this past weekend confirmed momentous news for the celebrity world: The couple known as "Bennifer" has returned. The label, a mixture of the first names of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, was coined back in 2003 when the two stars dated the first time. Their relationship was a major moment in the celebrity ecosystem, ushering in the portmanteau phase of celebrity power couples at the height of the U.S. tabloid era. Almost 20 years later, the couple are reigniting their relationship — and teaching a master class in how to control your narrative.