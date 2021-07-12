Cancel
NHL

Novi police find no wrongdoing in death of NHL player

By Mark Cavitt
Macomb Daily
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office is currently reviewing for possible charges a case involving an NHL player that died on the Fourth of July. On July 4, Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks, 24, a native of Riga, Latvia, was struck in the chest by a firework shell while trying to escape from a hot tub. The incident happened at the Novi home of former Detroit Red Wings goaltender, and current Blue Jackets’ goalie coach, Manny Legace, according to The Detroit Free Press.

