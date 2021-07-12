Novi police find no wrongdoing in death of NHL player

The Panthers will soon be on the clock with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft. Who will they take? That's still anyone's guess at this point. But with the first round of the draft scheduled to get underway on Friday beginning at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2, I wanted to do my best to throw out a few names (five from North America and five from Europe) that could potentially be up for grabs when it's time for the Cats to make their pick.