Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

US STOCKS-Tesla lifts Wall Street to close at record highs

By Noel Randewich
Reuters
 17 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window.) * Virgin Galactic falls on $500 mln share sale plan (Updates with close of trading) July 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street’s main indexes closed at their highest levels ever...

www.reuters.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jerome Powell
Person
Walt Disney
Person
Richard Branson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earnings Reports#Wall Street#Reuters#European#Solarcity#Jpmorgan Chase#Dow#Ibes#Federal Reserve Chair#Congress#Nasdaq Composite#Marvel#Espn#Didi Global Inc#Virgin Galactic Holdings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
News Break
Goldman Sachs
News Break
Tesla
Country
China
Related
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Can These Megacap Stocks Double? Wall Street Thinks So

Companies with $100 billion-plus market caps are traditionally slow growers, but this trio doesn't fit that mold. Wall Street's price targets can often be taken with a grain of salt. As of this past weekend, there were fewer than 120 companies whose valuation topped $100 billion. Call me old-school, but...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Robinhood's shares plunge in grim stock market debut

July 29 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc's shares (HOOD.O) fell more than 10% on their first day of trading, as many investors who used the popular trading app to participate in this year's "meme" stock trading frenzy snubbed its initial public offering (IPO). The company's easy-to-use interface has made it...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Reuters

Amazon misses Wall Street estimates for quarterly sales

(Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc reported a rare quarterly sales miss on Thursday, amid competition from retailers such as Walmart Inc and Target Corp that have ramped up their online businesses over the past year. Amazon’s net sales rose to $113.08 billion in the second quarter ended June 30 from $88.91...
StocksFOXBusiness

Stocks rally as GDP falls short, Robinhood IPO on tap

U.S. stock indexes were higher Thursday as traders assessed the disappointing gross domestic product report ahead of Robinhood Markets Inc.'s initial public offering. I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14830.010157 +67.43 +0.46%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 222 points, or 0.64%, while the S&P 500 advanced 0.36%, both hitting fresh records....
StocksPosted by
Reuters

S&P 500, Dow scale all-time highs as economy picks up pace

July 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow indexes scaled record highs on Thursday as a slate of strong corporate earnings reports and data showing a pickup in U.S. economic growth reinforced confidence ina post-pandemic recovery. Ford Motor Co (F.N) jumped 4.0% to hit a more than three-week...
StocksPlainview Daily Herald

Stocks rise following solid economic, earnings reports

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday as the latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports. Online brokerage Robinhood made an underwhelming debut on the Nasdaq, falling below its offering price of $38, or the low end of its expected...
StocksUS News and World Report

Wall Street Pushes Broadly Higher After Two Days of Losses

Stocks rose on Wall Street Thursday as the latest government data showed continued economic growth and investors reviewed another batch of mostly positive corporate earnings reports. Online brokerage Robinhood made an underwhelming debut on the Nasdaq, falling below its offering price of $38, or the low end of its expected...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields edge up after bad auction; risk sentiment still positive

* U.S. Q2 advance GDP lower than expected * U.S. initial jobless claims were higher than forecast * U.S. 10-year TIPS yield hits new record low * U.S. 7-year note auction was worst in four months -analyst (Adds new comment, U.S. 7-year note auction results, update prices) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields inched higher in choppy trading on Thursday, but were below their peaks for the day, as gains on Wall Street, positive Chinese news and solid European economic reports balanced weaker-than-expected U.S. data. A soft $62 billion U.S. 7-year note auction also pushed Treasury prices lower, lifting yields. Treasury yields initially fell after the release of softer-than-forecast U.S. economic data, but came back up. The advance estimate for U.S. gross domestic product in the second quarter showed that the economy grew at a 6.5% annualized rate, lower than the market forecast for an 8.5% rise. "As the initial disappointment fades from the second quarter's below expectation print, cooler heads are still seeing many reasons to be cheerful," said James Bentley, director of Financial Markets Online. "The second quarter's 6.5% expansion rate is impressive by any yardstick and is even more laudable when you remember that it was not turbocharged by Federal stimulus in the way the first quarter's numbers were," he added. In a separate report, U.S. initial jobless claims were at 400,000 for the latest week, higher than consensus expectations of 380,000. U.S. stocks, however, looked past the U.S. data, with the Dow and S&P 500 hitting fresh intraday record highs earlier in the session due in part to a slate of strong corporate earnings reports. Thursday's U.S. 7-year auction, meanwhile, was lackluster, with a yield of 1.05%, higher than the when-issued or expected rate at the bid deadline of 1.042%. It suggested that investors wanted a little more yield to take the note. The bid-to-cover ratio, a gauge of demand, was 2.23, below both the 2.36 last month and what analysts said was the 2.33 average. "Bid to cover at 2.23x reflected a preference for either 5s or 7s in this environment," said Jim Vogel, senior rates strategist, at FHN Financial, in a research note after the auction. "Dealers are not stepping up this week, with a share of only 22.2%. It's the worst 7-year auction in four months." In early afternoon trading, the U.S. 10-year Treasury yield was up a little at 1.265% from 1.263% late on Wednesday. U.S. 30-year yields were little changed at 1.913% from Wednesday's 1.911%. Post-auction, U.S. 7-year note yields were slightly higher at 1.024%, from Wednesday's 1.02%. The yield on 10-year Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) plunged to a fresh record low of -1.175%, as investors priced in higher inflation going forward. U.S. 10-year TIPS yields were last at -1.153%. That said, risk appetite remained buoyant globally, with Chinese shares ending higher, including a 10% bounce in tech giant Tencent, after reports regulators called banks overnight to ease concerns about the recent crackdown on sectors like tech and education, and on overseas listings. Adding to a more positive global mood were strong European economic reports on euro zone investor sentiment and German inflation. July 29 Thursday 1:59PM New York/1759 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 0.045 0.0456 -0.005 Six-month bills 0.0525 0.0532 0.002 Two-year note 99-216/256 0.2035 -0.007 Three-year note 100 0.375 -0.011 Five-year note 99-122/256 0.7319 -0.008 Seven-year note 101-128/256 1.0248 0.005 10-year note 103-76/256 1.2659 0.003 20-year bond 106-240/256 1.8305 0.000 30-year bond 110-120/256 1.9124 0.001 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 7.25 -0.25 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 11.50 0.00 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 8.50 0.50 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 2.75 0.75 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -23.75 1.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by David Gregorio)
StocksPosted by
Reuters

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow reach records as earnings lift outlook

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - The S&P 500 and the Dow rose to record highs on Thursday, boosted by robust U.S. earnings and forecasts, while data showed the U.S. economy was above its pre-pandemic level. The U.S. economy grew solidly in the second quarter, putting the level of gross...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CANADA FX DEBT-Canadian dollar hits 2-week high, boosted by 'non-hawkish' Fed

(Adds strategist quotes and details throughout; updates prices) * Canadian dollar strengthens 0.7% against the greenback * Loonie touches strongest level since July 14 at 1.2432 * Price of U.S. oil settles 1.7% higher * Canadian 10-year yield rises 3.3 basis points By Fergal Smith TORONTO, July 29 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar rose to a two-week high against its broadly weaker U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as the Federal Reserve remained patient about reducing stimulus and the Bank of Canada reassured Canadians it would keep inflation under control. The loonie was trading 0.7% higher at 1.2438 to the greenback, or 80.40 U.S. cents. It touched its strongest intraday level since July 14 at 1.2432. The U.S. dollar has fallen sharply over the last 24 hours "in the wake of a non-hawkish Fed and moves by China to shore up market confidence," said Greg Anderson, global head of foreign exchange strategy at BMO Capital Markets in New York. "Commodity currencies have fared particularly well." On Wednesday, the U.S. central bank said the job market still had "some ground to cover" before it would be time to ease monetary stimulus. Among Group of Ten currencies, only the Norwegian crown and the New Zealand dollar gained more ground than the loonie. Norway, like Canada, is a major producer of oil, which settled 1.7% higher at $73.62 a barrel. Canada's foreign exchange fundamentals, including economic growth and the coronavirus vaccination rate "are at the top of the G10 pack and CAD performance should reflect that," Anderson said. "Even after today's gains, I still think CAD should rally further over the next few weeks." In a column published by the Financial Post newspaper, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said Canadians can be confident that the cost of living will not rise out of control as the economy reopens from the pandemic. Data on Wednesday showed that Canadian inflation slowed from a decade-high, but more price increases could be coming as businesses reopen and consumers dip into record savings. Canadian government bond yields rose across a steeper curve, with the 10-year up 3.3 basis points at 1.203%. (Reporting by Fergal Smith; Editing by Susan Fenton and Paul Simao)
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil rises as U.S. supplies tighten and dollar weakens

NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Thursday, with global benchmark Brent topping $75 a barrel, as supplies in the United States further tightened after shrinking to the smallest levels since January 2020. Brent crude oil futures were up 84 cents, or 1.1%, at $75.58 a barrel...
Stocksaudacy.com

Stocks edge lower as investors review earnings, await Fed

Stocks edged lower in morning trading on Wall Street Wednesday as investors reviewed the latest batch of quarterly earnings reports and wait for a policy update from the Federal Reserve. Wall Street will be looking closely at the central bank’s statement to get a better sense of when it might...
StocksStreet.Com

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Ford, Yum, Cognizant

Stocks finished higher Thursday as Wall Street looked beyond disappointing economic news. Here are some of the market's biggest gainers for Thursday:. Shares of Ford (F) - Get Report rose after the automaker beat Wall Street's second-quarter earnings expectations and boosted its guidance despite a global semiconductor shortage that has dogged the auto industry. Ford raised its guidance for full-year adjusted earnings before taxes by about $3.5 billion, to between $9 billion and $10 billion.
StocksStreetInsider.com

S&P 500 turns slightly higher after Fed statement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The S&P 500 reversed declines to trade barely higher in choppy trading on Wednesday after the Federal Reserve said the U.S. economic recovery remained on track despite rising coronavirus cases and that higher inflation remained the result of "transitory factors." The Dow cut its declines while...

Comments / 0

Community Policy