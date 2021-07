A woman in Egypt was arrested Thursday for allegedly killing her 2-week-old baby by throwing her into a water tank to please her husband who did not want a girl child. The incident occurred in Abu Al Matamir town in the Nile Delta in Egypt. Authorities said a health inspector raised concerns about the death of the infant, who had already been buried after her mother claimed she died of natural causes, the Gulf News reported. The Abu Al Matamir police station then contacted the El Beheira Security Department over the issue.