I am sure that the Police Federation feels that its members deserve a pay rise. What, with all those petty lockdown rules to enforce, it has been a tough year for them. Any of us who had been sent into the country’s parks on the embarrassing mission to arrest sunbathers might be reeling from the stress of it all. But in its letter to Downing Street the police officers’ trade union failed to address a fundamental question: where does it think that all this extra national wealth which would be required to give public sector workers a pay rise might come from?