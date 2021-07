Year 2020 proved to be a mixed bag for Washington’s retail trade sales. Many major industries struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic while others continued to grow. While the state’s taxable retail sales dipped 1.5 percent, overall, in 2020 compared with the previous year, retail trade sales increased 6.5 percent from 2019. Retail trade sales are a subset of all taxable retail sales and include sales of items such as clothing, furniture, and automobiles, but excludes other industries, such as services and construction.