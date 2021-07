A Deposit Bond is a fully accepted and established method of selling property in Canada and in several countries. Built upon a successful 30+ year model in Australia, Deposit Rocket was launched in Canada in January 2021 by seasoned insurance and surety specialists with direct product and international experience. And now, over six months later Deposit Rocket's quick and easy alternative to the conventional residential home cash deposit is turning heads in the Canadian real estate world. The rate of Canadian homebuyers purchasing an owner-occupied residential property through a licensed realtor and solicitor through Deposit Rocket continues to grow.