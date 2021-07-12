Flood Advisory issued for Gaines by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 14:01:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-14 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Gaines The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Andrews County in western Texas Southeastern Gaines County in western Texas * Until 930 PM CDT. * At 625 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include mainly rural areas of Northeastern Andrews and Southeastern Gaines Counties