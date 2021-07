Jayson Tatum heads to Tokyo with Team USA confident in his chance of returning as an Olympic champion. The Boston Celtics forward assessed Team USA’s preparations for the Tokyo Olympics favorably Sunday. Tatum believes the Team USA has improved a lot in the two weeks since it assembled in Las Vegas for training camp. The U.S. suffered losses in its first two exhibition games, but victories in its last two warm-up outings and productive practices in-between games suggest to Tatum the squad is in a good place as it journeys to Japan in search of its fourth consecutive Olympic gold medal.