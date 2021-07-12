Cancel
Morris County, NJ

Severe Weather Statement issued for Morris, Sussex by NWS

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 15:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Morris; Sussex THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MORRIS AND SOUTHERN SUSSEX COUNTIES IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM EDT for northern and northwestern New Jersey.

