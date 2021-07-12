Special Weather Statement issued for Tazewell by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 18:27:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Tazewell A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN TAZEWELL COUNTY At 724 PM EDT, a strong thunderstorm was located over Richlands, moving northeast at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Richlands Cedar Bluff Raven Glen Burke Amonate Claypool Hill and Cliffield. If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Locally heavy rain will quickly reduce visibility and result in ponding of water on roadways, standing water in low lying areas, and minor flooding of creeks, streams, and areas of poor drainage. Drivers are urged to slow down and use extra caution to avoid hydroplaning.